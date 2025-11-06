The Dallas Mavericks may be struggling early in the season, but rookie forward Cooper Flagg continues to shine as one of the league’s most promising young players. With another composed and efficient outing against the New Orleans Pelicans, Flagg officially joined historic company, becoming the third-youngest player in NBA history to record multiple 20-point games, trailing only Kobe Bryant and LeBron James on the all-time list.

Flagg, who is just 18 years and 319 days old, now joins a prestigious group that includes Bryant, LeBron, Tracy McGrady, and Jermaine O’Neal, names synonymous with early superstardom.

Through eight games this season, Flagg is averaging 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.6 blocks while shooting 39.4% from the field and 29% from three, showcasing advanced feel, poise, and two-way versatility. His performances have stood out even as Dallas has struggled to close games.

That trend continued Tuesday night, as the Mavericks fell 101-99 to the Pelicans. With the ball in his hands for the final possession, Flagg drove down the lane and lofted a runner that hit the back iron before Trey Murphy III secured the rebound. It was a tough finish to a tightly contested game, and a reminder that development often comes in inches.

Still, it’s hard to ignore what Flagg represents for the franchise right now: hope.

The Mavericks, now 2-6 on the season and losers of three straight, have been searching for consistency on both ends. While veterans have struggled and rotations remain unsettled, Flagg’s energy, defensive instincts, and willingness to take big shots have given Dallas one undeniable bright spot.

This is not a case of empty rookie numbers. This is meaningful production accompanied by growth, confidence, and early star-level flashes.

As the Mavericks try to stabilize, Cooper Flagg already looks like a player capable of shaping the franchise’s direction, sooner rather than later. The Mavericks will go to Memphis for their next matchup on Friday.