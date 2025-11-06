The Dallas Mavericks have started the season 2-6, and things hit rock bottom in their latest loss against the New Orleans Pelicans. It was a game that came down to the final minutes, and the Mavericks had every chance to win it, but couldn't execute. One of the moments came from Klay Thompson with less than three minutes, when he had a chance to tie the game with a 3-pointer, but as he was going to shoot the ball, it fell backward out of his hand.

Klay Thompson shoots corner-3 backwards for a turnover in the clutch (with a replay) Mavericks and Pelicans commentaries pic.twitter.com/eCk9IMEkhQ — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 6, 2025

It has been a rough start to the season, as he hasn't been the same shooter that everyone knows him as. Head coach Jason Kidd elected to bring him off the bench against the Pelicans, and he finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Kidd spoke about bringing Thompson off the bench after the game.

“When we have a point guard on the floor, it's been alright. Talked to Klay. I said, ‘This isn't a permanent thing, but can you come off the bench?' He was good with it. I thought him coming off the bench gave us a spark,” Kidd said via Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News.

There's a chance that Thompson will continue to come off the bench for the Mavericks for the time being, especially as they try to find a rhythm on offense.

Mavericks' offense worst in the NBA

The Mavericks are already dealing with injuries to start the season, with Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II sidelined. That has messed up a lot of the things on the court for the team, especially on offense, where they're currently the worst in the league, according to one user on social media.

“Two weeks into the season and Nico Harrison's ‘championship-caliber' Dallas Mavericks are dead last in the West – dead last in the NBA in both Offensive Rating and PPG,” a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

General manager Nico Harrison traded Luka Doncic last season, and the goal was to improve the defense. That side of the ball may have improved, but it looks like the offense took a big dip, especially when they don't have their key offensive players, such as Davis and Kyrie Irving, on the floor.

The season is still young for the Mavericks, and they still have time to right the ship, but the first order of business is to get healthy.