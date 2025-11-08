The latest celebrity couple making headlines is Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson and hip-hop sensation Megan Thee Stallion.

On Friday, Megan took to Instagram to post a video of Thompson apologizing to her for being late picking her up at the Dallas Airport.

“I'm sorry I was late, babe. There's no excuse.” Thompson said.

"I'm sorry I was late babe, there's no excuse." Klay Thompson apologizing for being late to pick Megan Thee Stallion up from the airport 😅 (via @theestallion/ IG) pic.twitter.com/FXCoEJ4t2I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Back in July, rumors circulated that both Thompson and Megan were in a relationship. They were seen on the red carpet at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala. Since then, they have been out and about together, playing golf and working out.

Recently, Megan showed her love for the game by being featured in a new Fantatics campaign. Also, her most recent single, “Lover Girl,” is about her relationship with Thompson.

Meanwhile, Thompson is beginning his second season with the Mavericks. In 2024, Thompson was part of a sign-and-trade from the Golden State Warriors to the Mavericks. Currently, Thompson is averaging 8.5 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Last year, he averaged 14.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Before that, he was an integral part of the Warriors, which won four NBA championships (2015, 2017, 2018, and 2022), all while playing alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Also, he is transitioning from playing for former player-turned-coach Steve Kerr to another former player, Jason Kidd.

Klay and Megan represent the intersection of ball and rap

The bond between Klay and Megan is part of a larger bond that may not seem so obvious at first glance. That is the for-better-or-worse, till-death-do-us-part relationship between basketball and hip hop.

Anyone who understands that intersection can point out the similarities between ball and rap. The improvisation, creativity, and street sensibilities transformed both on the court and in the studio.

It also came out in lyrics, fashion, and style of play. Everyone from the Fab Five to Allen Iverson is mentioned in the same sentence as Tupac and Jay Z.