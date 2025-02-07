The Dallas Mavericks did not do much to endear themselves to their fan base with the trade between the Los Angeles Lakers involving franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. While Davis is a star in his own right, Mavericks fans were understandably frustrated following the initial news of the trade.

But during his introductory press conference following the trade, Anthony Davis had a message for Mavericks fans, as per ClutchPoints’ own Joey Mistretta, that will no doubt fire them up for the remainder of the regular season.

“I’m gonna give [the city] life back,” Davis declared to assembled media.

“I get who Luka was to the franchise and this city. . .I’m not surprised by the fans’ reaction and the city’s reaction,” Davis said. “I don’t know how tomorrow is going to be as far as the reaction, but I can control what I can control as far as winning basketball games and help the team wherever I can.”

Anthony Davis is set to make his debut in a Mavericks jersey this coming Saturday against the Houston Rockets. Max Christie, who was acquired alongside Davis in the Lakers’ trade, had already made his debut against the Boston Celtics.

Davis had been sidelined recently due to a shoulder injury that he suffered during the Lakers’ recent road trip. He had left the road trip for further medical evaluation when news of the trade broke.

The nine-time All-Star had appeared in 42 games for the Lakers this season, at a little over 34 minutes per game. He had been averaging 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.1 blocked shots with splits of 52.8 percent shooting from the field, 29.8 percent shooting from the three-point line, and 78.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In Davis, the Mavericks are getting an anchor in the middle on defense and a perennial Defensive Player of the Year and All-Defensive Team candidate.