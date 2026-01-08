The Philadelphia Eagles have a much-anticipated rematch against the San Francisco 49ers. Fans will think back on the 2022 season NFC title game won by Philly. Though the Eagles face a dilemma with Jalen Carter and Lane Johnson ahead of the NFL Playoffs showdown.

Both have NFL injury updates — and became limited ahead of Sunday's contest at Lincoln Financial Field.

The star trench performers have lower body ailments. The All-Pro defensive tackle Carter has a hip injury, while the left tackle is dealing with a bad foot.

They also join fellow starter Dallas Goedert on the Eagles' injury report.

Eagles facing a 49ers team ravaged by injuries too

Both teams are dealing with the effects of a brutal 2025 season.

Johnson isn't the only notable LT dinged up here. The 49ers' Trent Williams wasn't active versus the Seattle Seahawks in Week 18. Although Williams returned to 49ers practice on Thursday.

Linebacker Fred Warner ran on the practice field too. Warner warming up is huge as he missed most of the season with a torn ACL. But Warner hasn't become cleared to wear pads yet since his ailment.

All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa remains out. But the injuries aren't the only distraction on the 49ers' side.

Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is generating buzz for the head coaching cycle. He's received multiple interview requests before the Eagles-49ers contest — including the division rival Arizona Cardinals.

The defending Super Bowl champs still will enter a loud venue on Sunday. Plus aim to keep their five-game home playoff winning streak alive.