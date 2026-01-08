The NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching on February 5. One of the players who has been floated as a potential trade target is Chicago Bulls guard Coby White.

This year, White is finishing out the final year of his three-year, $36 million deal he signed with Chicago in 2023. So far, White has been battling calf injuries that sidelined him at the beginning of the year and as late as December.

In total, White has played 17 games and averages 18.4 points and 4.6 assists.

White, 25, has been in Chicago since coming into the league in 2019 from the University of North Carolina. During this stretch, he has made a name for himself as a dynamic scorer and effective playmaker. Two qualities that would be endearing to any team looking for players of that caliber.

Given that the Bulls haven't reached the playoffs during White's tenure, it's actually warranted for him to go to a team with potential. He has plenty of years ahead of him and the talent to back that up. Also, White would likely demand a higher salary, and the Bulls won't be in a position to blow the salary cap out of the water.

That is especially true after they signed Josh Giddey to a four-year, $100 million deal last summer.

So in the big picture, it would make sense for White to go elsewhere. Fortunately for him, there are at least eight teams that would be ideal landing spots.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, numerous teams have expressed some semblance of interest in pursuing White before the trade deadline. Here are four potential worthy buyers.

The top four teams that would be fitting for Coby White

Minnesota Timberwolves: The most frequently mentioned team has been the Timberwolves. A team that has been in the playoffs since 2021, including two recent stints in the Western Conference Finals. In December, Joe Cowely of the Chicago Sun-Times first reported on this possibility.

In short, the Timberwolves have battled inconsistency at the one spot. Mike Conley has seen his numbers and overall productivity drop, and rookie Rob Dillingham hasn't shown consistent performance. To complement a backcourt headed by Anthony Edwards, White could fit nicely into that mix.

In the process, Cowely reported that the Bulls could receive Chicago native and Minnesota guard Terrence Shannon Jr., guard Donte DiVincenzo, and a few draft picks. Thereby fitting into the current Chicago system of developing a younger team.

Dallas Mavericks: According to Will Miller of The Smoking Cuban, the Mavericks are a legitimate player in the hunt for White. However, their first-round draft capital is limited by past moves, making it challenging to acquire White. Nevertheless, if they worked it out, it would be in their best interests.

White would be a natural fit into a team dynamic that relies heavily on guard play, courtesy of Cooper Flagg and a healthy Kyrie Irving. Not only that, but they would be part of an elite guard rotation that could get the Mavericks back to prominence.

In return, the Bulls could get a shot at acquiring Anthony Davis as their veteran star player.

Atlanta Hawks: After the Hawks traded Trae Young to the Washington Wizards, that could open a spot up for White. Surely, a White/Young duo in the backcourt would have been lively in Atlanta. Nevertheless, it would still make sense for White to fill in that void at the guard spot.

While the Hawks would have a lower chance of making the postseason than, say, the Timberwolves, there are still some upsides. White would be able to cover the offensive production left behind by Young. Also, he could work well with the likes of Jalen Johnson in the backcourt. Then, on defense, which has been his greatest weakness, White would have a helping hand in Dyson Daniels.

Furthermore, against the Hawks, White averages 15.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Los Angeles Clippers: There is no question that the Clippers could use a boost; they could use many, but stick to one right now. They have an aging, injury-prone roster that includes the likes of Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

White coming in provides a certain amount of freshness and vitality. In addition, his ability to stretch the floor can create opportunities for those two guys. Obviously, White simply joining the Clippers won't make them a playoff team right from the jump.

But it would start to turn things around in the short term.