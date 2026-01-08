With the MLB continuously overseen by commissioner Rob Manfred, there is no doubt a bevy of various opinions that range throughout the spectrum on how the baseball world feels about him. The commissioner appeared recently on Chris McMonigle's show on WFAN with Manfred breaking down many topics in the MLB, while also speaking about his upcoming retirement.

Manfred has said in the past that when his contract ends in 2029, he will step down and retire, a sentiment that he doubled down on when it came to his appearance on the aforementioned show. He would say that he is “going to stick to that” and called it a natural change.

“I'm done at the end of this contract, I've told them that, and I'm going to stick to that. I'll be 70,” Manfred said, and continued when asked if it's enough. “Yeah, it is enough. Look, I also think, you know, you have a certain period of time when you have things that you want to accomplish, you take your best shot, you try to get as much done as possible, and then, you know, it's sort of time for the next guy with his set of things. And I think that's healthy and good for the sport and business.”

He would also announce his intentions to the media at Grapefruit League media day in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 15, 2024.

“You can only have so much fun in one lifetime,” Manfred said, according to ESPN. “I have been open with [owners] about the fact that this is going to be my last term.”

At any rate, it will be a handful of seasons more before Manfred calls it a career.