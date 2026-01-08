The Philadelphia Eagles are set to defend their championship, and it may be surprising to some people that they are in this position. After the chaos throughout the season with the offense losing steam, starting with A.J. Brown, they went through a slump and there were many questions on whether they could get out of it.

Luckily for the group, they were able to finish the season on a high note, getting wins against the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders, and Buffalo Bills. They did their last game of the season, but some of their starters didn't play.

Now, the Eagles have a Wild Card Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, and the vibes in the locker room seem to be great, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP,

“It’s an extremely loose and loud Eagles locker room. Players hanging out at each others locker. One of the loudest locker rooms I’ve been in just from player’s talking to each other. AJ Brown is leading it,” Shorr-Parks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Brown has been the topic of the disscussion for the Eagles for some time this season, and it's because of his frustration with how he was being utilized with offense. After a while, Brown's frustrations seemed to be heard, and Jalen Hurts started to give him the ball more. Unfortunately, the Eagles were not winning games at that time, but it seemed like they were starting to figure things out.

At the same time, Hurts was struggling and turning the ball over, which was one of the main reasons why they were losing.

With the postseason here, the Eagles have to get back to what helped them get to the Super Bowl, and it was their ability to run the ball at a high level with Saquon Barkley.