The Houston Texans continue to stack wins and confidence simultaneously. Their 20-10 road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs featured another reminder of how dangerous this offense can be when C.J. Stroud and Nico Collins are in sync.

Early in the second quarter, Stroud uncorked a deep shot that Collins turned into a huge gain inside the 10, the signature play of a night where Houston controlled the tempo, leaned on its defense, and pushed its record to 8-5 in the crowded AFC race.

Against that backdrop, the front office quietly made a move that says a lot about how they view their core. As Jeremy Fowler reported on X, the Texans and tight end Brevin Jordan have agreed to a one-year extension. Jordan, who was scheduled to reach free agency in 2026, is out for the entire season after tearing his ACL in August, but the team clearly sees him as part of the plan for 2026 and beyond.

It is a subtle but telling decision. Houston did not have to act now on a player who has not taken a snap this year, yet they chose to lock in another season while he rehabs.

For Jordan, it removes a layer of uncertainty as he recovers from a major injury. For the Texans, it preserves continuity in a tight end room that will be asked to grow alongside Stroud as this offense matures. An ACL tear in the preseason can make a player feel forgotten; this extension is the opposite message.

The move also aligns with the team’s broader strategy. While the defense just forced Patrick Mahomes into the worst completion percentage of his career and picked him off three times, Houston knows it is building something longer-term than one upset in Arrowhead.

Investing in a recovering Brevin Jordan is part of that: rewarding a guy they believe in, trusting the medical timeline, and making sure that when 2026 rolls around, Stroud has another familiar target in the middle of the field.

Coming off five straight wins, the Texans look like a legitimate playoff threat right now. Extending Jordan while he is sidelined is the kind of forward-thinking bet a franchise makes when it expects to be playing meaningful football for years to come.