The Boston Red Sox traded for Sonny Gray from the St Louis Cardinals to start the offseason. That reignited a rivalry between Gray and the New York Yankees, dating back to his ill-fated run in pinstripes in 2017. Yankees GM Brian Cashman made a claim about Sonny Gray that his agent, Bo McKinnis, disputed to The Athletic's Brendan Kuty.

“When he was with the A’s, he was telling our minor-league video coordinator, ‘You got to get me over to the Yankees,’” Cashman said, per Kuty. “‘Tell Cash, get me over to the Yankees. I want out of Oakland. I want a championship.’ Cashman said Gray was ‘communicating that to a number of different people … that he wants to be a Yankee.'”

Cashman then said it was after the 2018 trade deadline that Gray said he never wanted to be a Yankee. He had been with the team for a year at that point.

That led McKinnis to respond. “In 2017, Sonny did not have no-trade rights with the Oakland Athletics, so he had no legal right to have input as to where he would be traded or if he would be traded. As such, he made no statement that he did or did not want to be traded to any specific team, and thus, there was no statement that could have included a lie.”

“So, Brian is trying to make people believe I told Sonny to, in Cashman’s words, ‘lie’ to the minor-league video guy to try to get Sonny to the Yankees — even though, per Cashman, Sonny did not want to be with the Yankees — to subsequently somehow help Sonny’s free agency. This makes zero sense. … Further, the words, ‘I want out of Oakland,’ have never been said by Sonny. He loved his time with the A’s.”

The Yankees have a big offseason ahead. But the first time Gray is in The Bronx in a Red Sox uniform is already something to look forward to.