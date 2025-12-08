It was a week of weather-impacted games in Week 14, as both snow and rain impacted quite a few games in the early-afternoon slate. Both conferences had some shuffling in their respective playoff brackets, creating a few changes in ClutchPoints’ Week 15 NFL Power Rankings.

The New England Patriots remain at the top of ClutchPoints’ Week 15 NFL Power Rankings, as they were on bye in Week 14. Still riding high atop the AFC East division, Drake Maye and the Patriots lead all AFC teams with 11 wins.

A 45-point showing for the Los Angeles Rams helped them get back into the top spot in both the NFC West and NFC playoff picture. Matthew Stafford threw three touchdowns, two of which went to Puka Nacua, and Blake Corum put the cherry on top for the Rams, rushing for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

A key home win for the Green Bay Packers elevates them back into the top spot in the NFC North, as their 28-21 win over the Bears gives them a one-game advantage in the loss column.

A two-touchdown showing from Christian Watson led all Packer pass catchers, as Jordan Love’s first-drive interception was quickly overshadowed by three passing touchdowns over the course of the rest of the game.

4. Denver Broncos (+1)

It was a quiet showing for the Denver Broncos on offense, as their 24-17 win came without a passing touchdown from Bo Nix. Nix and RJ Harvey both ran for touchdowns in the win, and Marvin Mims returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown in the win.

5. Seattle Seahawks (-2)

A second-half comeback helped the Seattle Seahawks earn their 10th win of the season, a 37-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. After struggling to a 6-6 tie in the first half, Seattle went on a 31-3 run to end the game.

Sam Darnold threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns, Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught seven passes for 92 yards and two scores, and Rashid Shaheed opened the second half scoring with a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown in the win.

6. Chicago Bears (-4)

A strong rushing attack from the Bears was enough to keep them in their Week 14 loss to the Packers, but it was the passing game that let them down at the end. An endzone interception from Caleb Williams ended a potential game-tying drive with less than a minute to go, knocking the Bears out of the top spot in the NFC North race.

It was a wondrous snow globe at Highmark Stadium in Week 14, as the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals faced off in a high-stakes game for the AFC playoff picture. Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense got out to a slow start, but they got things going because of Allen’s four-TD performance.

While a costly James Cook fumble on the CIN goal line cut a promising drive short, the defense intercepted Joe Burrow on back-to-back drives, helping turn the tide in favor of the Bills.

8. San Francisco 49ers (Bye Week)

The San Francisco 49ers are on bye in Week 14, as they currently sit 9-4 and in third place in the NFC West. Fighting for a Wild Card spot, the Niners will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (Monday Night Football)

The Philadelphia Eagles are going on the road in Week 14, as they are heading west to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The Eagles are looking for their ninth win of the year, and a victory would help them keep pace with the rest of the NFC divisional leaders.

10. Houston Texans (+3)

The old defense wins championships mantra holds true for the 2025-26 Houston Texans, as their strong pass rush held the Kansas City Chiefs offense down all night on Sunday Night Football. It was quite the primetime spectacle from DeMeco Ryans’ defense, as three interceptions and a 42 percent completion percentage brought out the boos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Offensively, a few long bombs to Nico Collins and a slow, methodical run game spearheaded by rookie Woody Marks helped turn the tide to favor the Texans, as their 20-10 win cemented them back into the race for the AFC South.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1)

A crucial divisional win over the Colts helped the Jaguars get back into the thick of it in the AFC South race. Trevor Lawrence threw for two touchdowns, Travis Etienne ran for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and the Jaguars' defense recorded two interceptions, recovered a fumble, and recorded a safety in the win.

12. Detroit Lions (+2)

Helping kick off Week 14 on Thursday Night Football, the Detroit Lions earned a much-needed win in a high-scoring affair with the Dallas Cowboys, 44-30. It was another Jahmyr Gibbs game for the Lions offense, as the star running back ran for three touchdowns and crossed the 100-yard mark on just 19 total touches.

Staying alive in the NFC North race with the win, the Lions will need to pretty much win out if they still want to factor into the divisional title race this year.

13. Indianapolis Colts (-7)

A Week 14 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t the worst thing that happened this week for the Indianapolis Colts, as they look to have lost quarterback Daniel Jones for an undetermined period with an Achilles injury.

Already nursing a fractured fibula, all signs point to Jones missing the rest of the season, as his injury was a non-contact injury, dealing a major blow to Indy’s playoff hopes and knocking them down seven spots in the Week 15 NFL Power Rankings.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

A rain-soaked performance from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers resulted in a shocking home upset at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, 24-20. The weather hindered the Tampa passing game, as Baker Mayfield only threw for 122 yards in the loss.

The defense could not get the Saints offense off the field in the second half, and a failed fourth-down conversion wrapped up the loss for the Buccaneers, dropping Tampa Bay to 7-6.

15. Carolina Panthers (Bye Week)

The Carolina Panthers are on bye in Week 14, as they currently sit 7-6 and tied record-wise atop the NFC South. Fighting for the division lead, the Panthers will travel to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

16. Los Angeles Chargers (Monday Night Football)

The Chargers will be hosting the final game of Week 14, as they will be facing the Eagles on Monday Night Football. The return of rookie running back Omarion Hampton will hopefully elevate an offense that should also have Justin Herbert back, after their QB broke his non-throwing hand in Week 13.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)

Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to right the ship in Week 14, as their win over the Baltimore Ravens puts them back in the driver’s seat in the AFC North. Rodgers threw for 284 yards and a touchdown in the win, his first time crossing the 200-yard mark since Week 9, and a key sack from Alex Highsmith ended the comeback effort for Baltimore, giving Pittsburgh its seventh win of the year.

18. Dallas Cowboys (-1)

The playoff hopes for the Cowboys continue to dwindle this season, as their Week 14 loss to the Lions on Thursday night dropped them to 6-6-1 on the year. Dak Prescott threw two killer interceptions, and CeeDee Lamb was forced from the loss early with a concussion, as the offense was still able to put up 30 points, while their defense allowed 44 in the loss.

19. Miami Dolphins (+3)

It was a refreshing showing from the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, as their 34-10 win over the New York Jets was never really in doubt. Before leaving with an injury to his ribs, De’Von Achane rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown, but he did not return in the second half (although he could have if the game was close).

Jaylen Wright picked up the slack in the win, taking 24 carries for 107 yards and a score, and all three running backs (Achane, Wright, and Ollie Gordon) scored rushing touchdowns in Miami’s sixth win of the year, elevating them up three spots in the Week 15 NFL Power Rankings.

20. Kansas City Chiefs (-1)

The AFC West title reign for the Chiefs has officially ended, as their Week 14 loss to the Texans officially made them a Wild Card or bust team this year.

The offense could not string anything together all night, as Patrick Mahomes was harassed by the HOU pass rush. The KC receivers did Mahomes no favors, though, as there were plenty of key drops in must-have situations. While still alive in the AFC playoff race, it remains to be seen if this Chiefs roster has any fight left in them to compete for a Wild Card spot.

21. Baltimore Ravens (-3)

A five-point loss at the hands of the Steelers definitely makes things tough for the Ravens’ playoff hopes, as they are still struggling to gain solid footing in the AFC North race. Lamar Jackson finally ran for a touchdown in the loss, his first since Week 1, but a key drop by receiver Rashod Bateman turned a potential touchdown into a field goal try late in the game, which was pretty much how the Week 14 loss went for Baltimore.

22. Cincinnati Bengals (-1)

Sitting at 4-9 after their Week 14 loss, the Bengals are definitely fighting a steep, uphill battle to make the postseason. As the team with the lowest win total not yet eliminated in the AFC, Joe Burrow and the Bengals did their best against the Bills, but two costly interceptions quickly flipped the script to benefit Buffalo.

Tee Higgins caught two touchdowns in the snow, and Chase Brown scored twice, pacing the CIN offense, but it wasn’t enough to spring the upset bid on the road against the Bills.

23. Minnesota Vikings (+2)

If this is the version of J.J. McCarthy that is here to stay, the Minnesota Vikings should feel okay with him being their starter moving forward, although he has not been consistent at all this year.

McCarthy threw three touchdowns in MIN’s Week 14 win over the Washington Commanders, with all three scores going to tight ends, but his connection with Justin Jefferson (2/11) continues to struggle.

24. Atlanta Falcons (-1)

Kirk Cousins and the Falcons had quite the tough showing in Week 14, as they only managed three field goals in their blowout loss to the Seahawks. Cousins threw two interceptions and only completed 50 percent of his passes, and Bijan Robinson was held under 100 total yards in the loss, as the Falcons continue to limp to the finish line this year.

25. Washington Commanders (-1)

A shutout road loss at the hands of the Vikings saw two key offensive players go down for the Commanders, adding insult to injury. Jayden Daniels left Sunday’s loss early after suffering an injury to his left elbow, and tight end Zach Ertz is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, which would end his season early.

26. New Orleans Saints (+4)

It looks like rookie Tyler Shough has taken full advantage of being given the keys to the offense, even though his passing game stats weren’t the best in Week 14. Shough only threw for 144 yards and an interception, but the rainy conditions forced him to use his legs more, running for 55 yards and two touchdowns.

Stepping in for the injured Alvin Kamara again, Devin Neal racked up 84 total yards of offense (70 rushing) and a score, and the defense did its best bend-not-break performance, intercepting Mayfield once and only allowing 20 points, as the Saints jump four spots in the Week 15 NFL Power Rankings.

27. New York Giants (Bye Week)

The New York Giants are on bye in Week 14, as they currently sit 2-11 with a look towards next season. The end-of-season slate will be a good test for Jaxson Dart, as the rookie QB will get a chance to finish out his strong rookie campaign with a bang.

28. New York Jets (-2)

Tyrod Taylor was forced to leave Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins early with a groin injury, elevating Missouri rookie Brady Cook into the starting role for the vast majority of the game. The Jets offense was a disaster with Cook at the helm, as the rookie threw two interceptions, fumbled twice, and was sacked six times in the loss.

29. Cleveland Browns (-1)

A two-point loss by the Cleveland Browns is incredibly disappointing, see as how this loss came to one of the few teams in the NFL worse than them, the Tennessee Titans. A failed two-point conversion, one that was a poorly-timed trick play, ended up being the difference-maker in the loss.

Shedeur Sanders had his best NFL performance yet, throwing for 364 yards and three touchdowns, running for another score, and showing a far more complete understanding of the offense than he had in any previous week.

30. Arizona Cardinals (-1)

An absolute drubbing at the hands of the Rams was a fitting end to Week 14 for the Cardinals, as they lost, 45-17. It was the Michael Wilson show yet again on offense, as Jacoby Brissett force-fed him to the tune of 16 targets, 11 receptions, 142 yards, and two touchdowns.

Wilson had yet another breakout showing with Marvin Harrison Jr. missing another game, but that was it for the Arizona offense, as Brissett was the leading rusher at 22 yards.

31. Tennessee Titans (+1)

In a surprising fashion, it was the running game for the Titans that got things going in their Week 14 win over the Browns. Tony Pollard finally had a strong showing in the run game, turning 25 carries into 161 yards and two touchdowns, as Tennessee finally earned its second win of the year, getting to 2-11 on the season.

32. Las Vegas Raiders (-1)

Geno Smith was forced out of the Week 14 loss early with a shoulder injury, as Kenny Pickett stepped in in relief in the fourth quarter. An early passing touchdown to Brock Bowers was Smith’s lone passing touchdown, with Pickett connecting with Shedrick Jackson for a 25-yard touchdown.

A 10-point fourth quarter helped draw the score closer for the Raiders, but they were fighting an uphill battle for most of the game, something that has become a weekly occurrence for this franchise this year, as the Raiders drop to the bottom spot in the Week 15 NFL Power Rankings.