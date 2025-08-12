In his latest vlog, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams tells Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving about his wrist injury while the two attended Summer League. Williams revealed he played through a torn ligament throughout the Thunder’s championship run earlier this summer. In the clip, Williams tells Irving about the shots he’d receive before each game in a funny exchange.

After Williams informs Irving about the torn ligament in his right hand, Kyrie looks surprised and asks Jalen the same question many NBA fans have when learning about JDub’s injury.

“You were dealing with this the whole time?” Irving asks, to which Williams replies, “I was given shots before every game.”

Then, after hearing Williams explain his game-to-game process throughout the postseason, Kyrie Irving had a funny response.

“You bounced back like a mother****** though,” Irving said, as many remembered the epic performances Williams had en route to the NBA Finals.

Then, Williams’ 40-point masterpiece in Game 5 led to beating the Indiana Pacers 120-109, giving the Thunder a critical 3-2 lead before sealing the NBA title in Game 7’s 103-91 victory.

Thunder Jalen Williams reveals shocking NBA Finals injury

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams revealed he needed wrist surgery on his right hand after winning the NBA Finals. The torn ligament Williams had been secretly dealing with since the beginning of the playoffs required him to go under the knife.

Williams discussed finding out about his injury and the steps he took to play, per The Young Man and the Three podcast.

“He’s like I tore it. So, immediately, the first thought is like, well, can I still play, or did I just ruin the season? It took, I’d say, a day and a half, and we kind of came up with a plan to talk to Dr. Chin, who did my surgery,” Williams said. “He’s like the GOAT at doing this exact surgery and stuff. He’s like, “You can play through it and get shots, and you can’t do anything worse to it.”

“So, that gave me a lot of confidence to go out there and just figure out how to shoot through the pain. We tried to figure out different pain levels, different ways to shoot. I’m like teaching myself to shoot like a week before the playoffs. Our medical staff did a good job with that,” Williams concluded.

Williams’ right wrist is scheduled to be re-evaluated in five to six weeks.