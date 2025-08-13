While the NBA offseason is in full swing, the release of the upcoming video game NBA 2K26 is just around the corner. That means finding out the ratings for all players, including Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, and the upcoming rookie class in the new NBA 2K.

To no one's surprise, Dallas Mavericks forward and No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg leads the way, but what about the rest of the group?

Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper lead NBA 2K26 rookie ratings

NBA 2K26 has been slowly releasing ratings for some players as well as their attributes. All this will count down to the reveal of the top 10 NBA players in 2K26.

On Tuesday evening, the video game company released their top rookie ratings on their social media accounts. Cooper Flagg of the Dallas Mavericks led the way as the highest rated rookie with an 82 overall.

San Antonio Spurs rookie and No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper came in second with a rating of 78.

Utah Jazz rookie and No. 5 overall pick Ace Bailey is the third highest rated rookie with a 77 overall, followed by Philadelphia 76ers No. 3 pick VJ Edgecomb at 76 overall and Charlotte Hornets No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel at a 75 overall.

Tre Johnson of the Washington Wizards was also given a 75 overall, Khaman Maluach of the Phoenix Suns was given a 74 overall, and Jeremiah Fears of the New Orleans Pelicans was given a 73 overall. Tied for ninth and 10th among rookie ratings were Egor Denim of the Brooklyn Nets and Collin Murray-Boyles, both given a 72 overall.

The future is bright 🤩 Here are the Top 10 rookies entering the League in #NBA2K26 pic.twitter.com/EeQOe6zIAx — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 12, 2025

NBA 2K is expected to release the top 10 players list sometime in the next couple weeks. In the meantime, they have already announced the top 10 shooters —led by Stephen Curry's 99 — and the top 10 ball-handlers — led by Kyrie Irving's 99.

Elite from long range 👌 Here are your Top 10 shooters from beyond the arc in #NBA2K26 pic.twitter.com/AECIhLjaFy — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 11, 2025

Watch your ankles 😮‍💨 The Top 10 players with the tightest handles in #NBA2K26 pic.twitter.com/QCK0MPL9mF — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 12, 2025

This year's edition of NBA 2K26 will feature Oklahoma City Thunder star and newly crowned NBA Champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the cover athlete. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese will grace the cover of the WNBA edition of the video game. Carmelo Anthony will also be a cover athlete for the Superstar edition of the video game.

NBA 2K26 is scheduled to be released on September 5, 2025, with early access to the game expected to start on August 29, 2025.