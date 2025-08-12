The Los Angeles Lakers have added a familiar face to their staff for the 2025–26 season, hiring former Dallas Mavericks athletic performance director Jeremy Holsopple as their new head strength and conditioning coach.

Marc Stein of The Stein Line reported Monday night that Holsopple, who spent 11 seasons with Dallas, will join the Lakers after being dismissed by the Mavericks earlier this year. His tenure in Dallas began in 2013 and included working closely with Luka Doncic from the time the All-NBA guard entered the league in 2018.

Holsopple’s reputation in player performance circles is well established. In March 2021, he was recognized as the NBA’s top strength and conditioning coach. Under his guidance, Dallas maintained a reputation for effective load management and conditioning programs, particularly for high-usage stars.

The Mavericks parted ways with Holsopple shortly after their run to the 2024 NBA Finals, where they lost to the Boston Celtics in five games. The move drew attention not only for the timing but also for its connection to Doncic, who was traded to Los Angeles in February.

In an ESPN report following the deal, the 26-year-old expressed frustration over Dallas’ personnel decisions, specifically mentioning Holsopple.

“They get rid of everybody I like,” Doncic said at the time.

Lakers reunite Luka Doncic with trainer Jeremy Holsopple

Article Continues Below

The hire further signals the Lakers’ commitment to building around Doncic, who recently signed a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with a player option for 2028. Head coach JJ Redick’s staff now includes a key figure from Doncic’s formative NBA years, potentially strengthening both his on-court production and long-term health.

Holsopple inherits a Lakers roster that underwent significant changes this offseason. Los Angeles acquired center Deandre Ayton and guard Marcus Smart while retaining veteran forward LeBron James, who opted into his $52.6 million player option for his 23rd season.

The organization has emphasized conditioning and injury prevention as it looks to maximize the championship window with its two-star core.

For Doncic, the reunion with Holsopple adds another layer of familiarity as he transitions into his first full season in Los Angeles. The guard has been open about the importance of maintaining peak conditioning, particularly after appearing on the cover of Men’s Health earlier this offseason to highlight his physical transformation.

The Lakers begin training camp in the coming weeks with Holsopple set to oversee strength programs for a roster blending established veterans and younger contributors. His role will be critical in navigating the demands of an 82-game schedule, especially with the Lakers’ aspirations to contend deep into the postseason.

Holsopple’s hiring also underscores the franchise’s willingness to align personnel decisions with the preferences of its stars. In bringing in a coach with proven results and a direct connection to Doncic, the Lakers aim to create an environment that supports both performance and player satisfaction.