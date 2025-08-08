The Dallas Mavericks had a horrible season, making the play-in despite numerous injuries and issues. While many blamed Nico Harrison, there is a lot more to go around. Now, the team hopes for better results and health. Even with that in mind, there may still be some Mavericks trade candidates if things don't go well. Also, it could be a certain Mavericks guard or forward who feels the wrath.

There could also be a Mavericks forward who gets the boot, especially after the team drafted Cooper Flagg with their first pick. Overall, there is a consensus that the organization will know much more about its current needs after the season commences. The Mavs could have loaded up on size but chose to go in a different direction.

Things could get complicated when Kyrie Irving returns in early 2026. Moreover, it could leave a Mavericks guard out of the loop. A Mavericks forward might also be on their way out. Here are three players who could be Mavericks trade candidates in the 2025-26 season.

Dante Exum could become redundant

The plan is for Dante Exum to help with the Mavericks' guard depth while Irving recovers from his injury. For now, that seems like a feasible idea. But what happens when Irving returns?

The Mavs signed D'Angelo Russell to a two-year contract. This could push Exum down to third in the hierarchy. Exum averaged 8.7 points per game while shooting 47.8 percent during 20 games in the 2024-25 season. Additionally, he scored just three points in the one play-in game.

The biggest reason why Exum is one of the Mavericks' trade candidates is that he would likely not see many minutes, if any, when Irving returns. Significantly, the team signed him to help out while Irving recovers. Although he provides backcourt depth for a guard unit that has seen injuries, he will not be a priority when the star point guard returns. When 2026 rolls around, the Mavs could possibly trade him for a low-cost big man.

Caleb Martin searches for a spot

Like Exum, Caleb Martin might be redundant. Currently, he is third on the depth chart at shooting guard and small forward. While he has the adaptability to play multiple positions, he is not high on the depth chart to warrant consideration.

Martin combined for 7.9 points per game last season while playing for both the Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers. However, he played just 11 minutes in the play-in game and missed all three shots he took. That alone made it more important for the Mavs to draft a forward like Flagg. It also made it tougher for Martin to find a spot.

Article Continues Below

With Martin firmly behind Klay Thompson and Flagg, he won't be starting anytime soon. Also, he is behind Naji Marshall on the depth chart for small forwards. Martin could eventually play his way into the lineup, but many things have to go well for that to happen. Likewise, there is a chance he could be one of the Mavericks' trade candidates, especially if they are looking for size.

Mavericks guard Max Chrstie might not have a place

Max Christie is set to make $7.7 million this season, making him a somewhat low-cost option. However, that does not mean that he is untouchable. While he is on the depth chart behind Thompson, the Mavericks guard could also lose his spot if Exum plays better and surpasses him. Or, he could lose it to Martin. There is also the matter of Irving returning.

When Irving returns, it could create a logjam at the point guard position. Moreover, it could shift players around, and Christie might be the odd one out. Christie averaged 9.6 points off the bench for the Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers last season. Yet, he shot just 42.7 percent and was one of the streaky players.

His one highlight came in the play-in game against the Memphis Grizzlies, when he scored 11 points. This means there is a chance Christie could cement his spot on the team. Regardless, it is not certain he will remain a part of the team's plans.

If a scenario comes where a team needs a valuable guard and offers a forward, Christie could be the best option. Although the Mavs might offer Exum and Martin as options first, teams could reject this stance and ask about Christie first. Plus, with the logjam in the backcourt, it only makes sense that Christie could be the odd man out.

Christie is a rotational wing who is still developing. Ultimately, that makes him valuable to a team that might want one for their future. Whether Christie remains part of the Mavericks' future is still something fans and writers will be asking as the 2025-26 season rolls along.