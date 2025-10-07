The Dallas Mavericks opened their preseason with a 106-89 win against defending champions the Oklahoma City Thunder at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. While OKC did not line up any of their first-team stars, the Mavericks did, with both Anthony Davis and Cooper Flagg starting alongside the likes of Klay Thompson, Derrick Lively II and D’Angelo Russell.

Flagg finished with 10 points and six rebounds in just 14 minutes, earning praise from head coach Jason Kidd as well.

“He was great. Cooper did an incredible job for us. He's been doing this for us since training camp started in Vancouver. You got to see the defensive side. You got to see the playmaking. And then the scoring ability. He was really, really good tonight,” Kidd said per The Dallas Morning News’ Mike Curtis.

Flagg converted two of his three 3-point attempts, going 50% from the field and also producing a block on the night. The No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft, Flagg’s first points came in the second quarter off a heavily contested 2-pointer, as he looked comfortable on both ends of the court throughout the night.

Article Continues Below

The Mavericks were comfortable right from the start, ending the first quarter with a nine-point lead, which had risen to as many as 26 at the end of the first half. The Thunder eventually rallied and mounted a comeback, reducing the deficit to as few as six points at one point in the fourth quarter.

However, Dallas, who saw PJ Washington, Jaden Hardy and Max Christie add 14, 12 and 12 points respectively, eventually took control. The Mavericks’ starters did not return for the second half and will now take on the Charlotte Hornets in their second preseason fixture.

Regardless, fans will be delighted to see the ease with which Flagg appeared to settle down alongside the rest of the Mavericks starters.