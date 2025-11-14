Replacing Luka Doncic's production at point guard has been a challenge for the Dallas Mavericks ever since the shocking trade in February. Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending injury not long after Doncic was moved, and he is not expected to return until early 2026. The Mavs later selected Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft — a future NBA superstar who is not a point guard. Yet, Dallas attempted to play Flagg at the point early in the 2025-26 campaign, but the experiment did not go according to plan. With Irving in his mid-30's and his long-term future in Dallas uncertain, and Flagg best-suited to play off the ball, Brandon Williams could be the team's point guard of the future.

Williams, 25, played his college ball at Arizona. He was not selected in the 2021 NBA Draft and ultimately spent time in the G League following the draft. In 2023, Williams landed a two-way deal with the Mavs. He's continued to improve since joining Dallas and ended up signing a multi-year contract in 2025.

In recent action, Williams has been starting games at the point with Flagg at the three and D'Angelo Russell coming off the bench. Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd — who was of course a Hall of Fame point guard during his NBA career — recently told reporters that Williams is running the offense well.

Is Williams simply filling a void as Dallas looks to solve its point guard conundrum, or is he establishing himself as a legitimate candidate to become the Mavs point guard of the future?

Mavericks' Brandon Williams continues to impress

Williams has always featured intriguing scoring potential. His finishing at the basket has only improved throughout his time in the NBA, while Williams has continued to develop his mid-range and three-point shots. So far in the 2025-26 season, Williams is also taking steps forward as a point guard.

He recently dished out nine assists in a 123-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns. Williams added 17 points. While he did turn the ball over four times, the guard displayed impressive prowess as a player who is capable of leading the offense. Turnovers will happen with a guard adjusting to a new role as a starter, but Williams' command of the offense and play-making decisions will prove to be pivotal moving forward.

Irving trade rumors have swirled, but he will likely take over the position once he returns from injury assuming he is not moved before the trade deadline. From a long-term standpoint, however, Williams has an opportunity to cement himself as a true point guard of the future candidate right now.