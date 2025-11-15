DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks are 0-1 in the 2025 NBA Cup, while the Los Angeles Clippers won their first game of the tournament. On Friday night, the teams are set to play in the in-season tournament once again. Before the game, head coaches Jason Kidd and Tyronn Lue shared their thoughts on the tournament, making it clear that they both support it.

“It’s a great tournament, everyone is playing extremely hard,” Kidd told reporters. “We understand what’s at stake. Tonight’s about finding a win.”

“I think it’s great,” Lue said. “Every game means something. When guys playing this game have a chance to win some type of championship in the middle of the season, it all counts. Winning counts no matter what. I think it’s been great for our league. Whatever Mr. (Adam) Silver does, it’s always great for our league.”

The NBA Cup is an in-season tournament that makes games in November even more important than they may have been considered before. Teams are competing for an opportunity to win the NBA Cup, something both the Mavericks and Clippers would love to accomplish. Additionally, the tournament has provided teams with an opportunity to feature custom courts and alternate jerseys.

Both Anthony Davis and PJ Washington won't play on Friday night due to injuries. The good news, however, is that Dereck Lively II is set to make his return from injury. Lively has played in only three games this season, so the Mavericks are hoping he can provide a crucial boost.