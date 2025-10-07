The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-89 in their preseason opener on Monday night. 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg scored 10 points and added six rebounds and three assists in the contest. Flagg is 6'8″ and has often played forward, but he was the pick-and-roll ball-handler at times on Monday night. He was able to get quality shot opportunities while handling the ball in the pick-and-roll as well. While speaking to reporters after the victory, Flagg addressed the adjustment and how it could impact his game moving forward.

“That's a thing that we worked a lot on this summer,” Flagg told reporters. “I said earlier today, just being comfortable expanding the floor. Using the space that this bigger court gives you, just utilizing that to my advantage and just being comfortable coming off those pick-and-rolls, being ready to knock down open shots.”

Cooper Flagg could make big impact in multiple roles

Flagg will certainly still spend time in a forward role. His size allows him to move around the floor and play multiple roles in the paint. He's also an underrated ball-handler/passer, though, so he features the ability to set up the offense.

Article Continues Below

Flagg's play-making will only help him overall as he adjusts to the NBA. When he has an off night from a scoring standpoint, the rookie will likely still positively impact the offense with his ability to find open teammates and create for others.

In the pick-and-roll, though, Flagg clearly has various options he can find success with. Of course, a perfect pick-and-roll with Flagg finding the roll man is always on the table. His ability to get shot attempts off the pick-and-roll — whether it's a three or a mid-range — could change everything when it comes to his offensive approach.

Cooper Flagg displayed signs of potential on Monday night that the Mavericks believe will lead to him becoming a star at the NBA level.