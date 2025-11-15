Jason Kidd and the Dallas Mavericks have dropped seven of their last eight games after Friday's 133-127 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. Kidd says getting the ball to Cooper Flagg was key and forced overtime against the Clippers. However, from an overall standpoint, there have to be vast changes, according to the Mavericks' head coach.

Kidd says the Mavericks have struggled to create quality looks on offense, which is a hurdle the team currently faces amid a three-game skid, he said, per ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta.

“It's something that we've talked about and got to address. We have to be better if we want to win,” Kidd said. “Being able to get a shot, and you want to get a quality shot. I think the turnovers have come to hurt us coming down in that second overtime. We had some turnovers where we didn't get a shot. But before that, we have to be better defensively, too, understanding tendencies with Harden.

“He's one of the best, and understanding the three is something he wants to get to. So, that's something that we'll look at and hopefully, the next time we play them, we can be better.”

Harden led the Clippers with 41 points on 13-of-25 attempts, including 6-of-12 from deep, as he dominated the Mavs en route to a triple-double (14 rebounds, 11 assists) with two blocks and one steal. Ivica Zubac notched a double-double (27 points, 11 rebounds), and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 21 points, including five threes.

Naji Marshall and D'Angelo Russell both scored 28 points to lead six Mavericks in double figures, including rookie Cooper Flagg (16 points) and Klay Thompson (13 points).

Jason Kidd issues Cooper Flagg demand to Mavericks

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd announced his team needs to find a way to get the ball to his rookie, Cooper Flagg, more often, and commended the first overall pick for being aggressive on offense. For Kidd, it's what led the game into overtime. Flagg admits he's learning from veteran Kyrie Irving, and his approach is gradually showing.

Kidd talked about what he saw from Flagg after Friday's overtime loss to the Clippers.

“He was good. He was aggressive there, got us the tied score,” Kidd said. “We got the ball in his hands. We got to be better in getting the ball in his hands there late in the game. He struggled there, couple possessions, but once we did, he capitalized on that and scored.

Kidd also added he thought Flagg was good on defense as the phenom navigates through the first month of his rookie campaign.