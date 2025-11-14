The Dallas Mavericks will host the Los Angeles Clippers in an NBA Cup matchup on Friday night. Injuries continue to give both teams trouble, however. Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II are among the Mavs listed on the NBA injury report, while Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for the Clippers. So, are Davis and AD playing tonight?

The Mavericks and Clippers have both underperformed this season. LA is 3-8 and in 12th place in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, Dallas is 3-9 and currently sitting in 14th place in the West. Similarly, however, both squads entered the 2025-26 campaign with high expectations. A combination of overall underperformance and injury trouble have played an unfortunate role in the Mavs and Clippers' difficult starts to the season.

Dallas would benefit from having their big men return on Friday as the team hopes to find momentum. Here's everything we know about Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II's injury statuses heading into Friday's clash.

Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively II's injury statuses for Clippers-Mavericks

Davis is currently listed as questionable on the injury report due to a left calf strain. Lively is also technically questionable as he battles back from a right knee sprain, however, Shams Charania of ESPN is reporting that the center will return on Friday night. PJ Washington suffered a left shoulder strain during the Mavs' 123-114 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, and he's listed as questionable as well.

AD has missed seven consecutive contests. Lively has been limited to a total of three games played. The Mavs were hoping to rely on their defense and size this season, but the absences of Davis and Lively have made that goal a challenge. Daniel Gafford is not on the injury report, but he also dealt with injury concerns earlier in the year.

When it comes to the question of if Anthony Davis and Dereck Lively II are playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is maybe for AD and yes for Lively.

Mavericks' injury report

The Mavs have six players on the injury report.

Cooper Flagg (right thumb sprain): Available

Anthony Davis (left calf strain): Questionable

Dereck Lively II (right knee sprain): Questionable

PJ Washington (left shoulder strain): Questionable

Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery): Out

Dante Exum (right knee injury management): Out

Clippers' injury report

The Clippers have four players on Friday's injury report.