Cooper Flagg has already become one of the brightest spots in a difficult opening month for the Dallas Mavericks. The rookie forward has taken on minutes, responsibilities, and late-game assignments that most first-year players never experience. His production has increased, and his poise has impressed teammates and coaches. Yet after a demanding stretch that included a double overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Flagg made a confession that brought clarity to one of the Mavericks' most pressing concerns.

He admitted he was not ready to be the primary point guard.

Flagg said the opening weeks forced him into a role that demanded constant decision-making, ball control, and pressure relief. He said that the workload did not match where he is in his development. He added that moving back to his natural position has allowed him to simplify his reads and play with better rhythm.

“Being a point guard comes with a lot of responsibility,” Flagg said. “I don’t know if I was ready for that right away. It doesn’t mean I can’t go back to it or improve… but lately it’s been better having someone else help with pressure.”

The Mavericks have placed the burden on Cooper Flagg

Article Continues Below

The Mavericks began the season thin at guard. They asked Flagg to shoulder creation duties alongside scoring, rebounding, and defense. At only eighteen years old, he still delivered by averaging more than fifteen points per game while defending veterans and taking late possession shots. His feel for the game, his physicality, and his ability to stay calm under pressure kept him on the floor in every critical moment.

The problem for Dallas is not his performance. It is the burden placed on him.

His comments aligned with growing calls for more traditional help in the backcourt. D'Angelo Russell has offered steadier playmaking in limited minutes. His presence has helped Flagg find cleaner angles and more assertive drives. Head coach Jason Kidd praised the rookie for handling pressure with unusual calm but acknowledged the team must support him with better structure and spacing.

The Mavericks have stumbled to a difficult start and have struggled to finish close games. Even so, Flagg has emerged as a sign of long-term stability. His admission about the point guard situation doubled as a reminder. Dallas sees a potential star. Now it must protect that growth with a clearer plan.