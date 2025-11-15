Nov 15, 2025 at 12:17 AM ET

The Los Angeles Clippers had lost six games in a row heading into Friday night's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. With the game on the line, James Harden decided he wasn't going to let his team lose.

It took two overtime periods, but Harden led his Clippers to a much-needed victory against the Mavs and did so by making NBA history.

In 50 minutes and three seconds of play, James Harden recorded 41 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. The Clippers defeated the Mavericks, 133-127, improving to 4-8 on the season and 2-0 in NBA Cup play.

According to Stathead, Harden became the oldest player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple, surpassing Larry Bird.

1. James Harden — 36 years and 81 days

2. Larry Bird — 35 years, 99 days

3. Elgin Baylor — 34 years, 48 days

4. LeBron James — 33 years, 97 days

5. LeBron James — 33 years, 79 days

James Harden has surpassed Larry Bird as the oldest player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double. James Harden — 36 years, 81 days

Larry Bird — 35 years, 99 days

Elgin Baylor — 34 years, 48 days

LeBron James — 33 years, 97 days

LeBron James — 33 years, 79 days pic.twitter.com/QMvbxY4oFZ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 15, 2025

Article Continues Below

In the win, Harden also set numerous other records, both personal and for the Clippers franchise.

To start, Harden has the most triple-doubles in Clippers franchise history as well as the first 40-point triple-double in franchise history.

Harden also passed Magic Johnson for sole possession of 23rd place on the NBA’s all-time steals list by recording his 1,725th steal.

Harden also recorded his 17th 40-point triple-double, which is second all-time behind only Oscar Robertson.