The Dallas Mavericks will host the Golden State Warriors in a Wednesday night affair. The Mavs were defeated in overtime by the Sacramento Kings on Monday night, losing by a final score of 129-128. It was a heartbreaking defeat that also saw the team suffer yet another injury, as Daniel Gafford exited the game with a right knee sprain in the second quarter. The Mavs received multiple injury updates on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's contest.

According to the NBA injury report, Anthony Davis (left adductor strain), Daniel Gafford (right knee sprain), Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture), Caleb Martin (right hip strain) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) have all been ruled out for the game.

Meanwhile, PJ Washington (right ankle sprain) and Dante Exum (left Achilles tightness) are both questionable for Wednesday's affair.

The injury bug hasn't been kind to the Mavs so far in the 2024-25 season. Dallas is searching for answers, as right now the only available center is two-way player Kylor Kelley. Kelley, however, has appeared in only five total NBA games. He could make an impact, but Kelley isn't the Mavs' preferred starting center.

Perhaps Dallas will look to add another big man. Doing so could prove to be a challenge given specific financial concerns as the Mavs approach the first apron. So when will the team's current injured center options return?

On Tuesday, the Mavericks announced that Gafford will be re-evaluated within two weeks as he deals with a knee sprain. Powell's injury timeline is uncertain, and Lively is not expected to return anytime soon. Davis, who was acquired in the Luka Doncic trade, could miss up to one month, but he is still being evaluated.

Washington and Kessler Edwards are both 6'7″ and will help fill the voids of Dallas' big man absences. The Mavs will have to rely on small-ball for the foreseeable future.

Washington's injury status is also in question for Wednesday. He is listed as questionable for now. Dallas needs Washington to return as soon as possible given all of the current injury concerns.