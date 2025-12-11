NBA trade speculation intensified this week after ESPN proposed a four-team hypothetical deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets — a scenario that would send Anthony Davis to Golden State while routing Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga to Dallas. The concept arrives as all four franchises navigate varying levels of urgency early in the 2025–26 season.

In the proposal, ESPN’s NBA insiders constructed a multiteam framework designed to reshape each roster’s long-term direction.

Warriors get:

Anthony Davis

Mason Plumlee

Mavericks get:

Draymond Green

Jonathan Kuminga

2026 first-round pick (via Warriors)

Lakers get:

Buddy Hield

Hornets get:

Maxi Kleber

Dalton Knecht

Cash considerations (via Lakers)

They explained the rationale behind the hypothetical structure.

ESPN’s hypothetical deal explores trade paths for the Warriors, Lakers, Mavs, and Hornets

“Should the Warriors break up the Green-Stephen Curry pairing for a shot at Davis? Probably not, but if they can't figure out more consistency when healthy, it's worth considering because of the massive offensive upgrade Davis would provide.

Article Continues Below

Although Golden State continues to play at a high level with Green on the court, he's shooting 38% from the field, his lowest mark since his rookie season — worse even than 2019-20, when Curry played just five games during what became a gap year.

Davis would be the rim threat as a roll man the Warriors have long sought. They could also save money this season by structuring this as a multiteam deal, sending Hield to a third team. In this case, he goes to the rival Lakers to supply the shooting threat they need.

Meanwhile, Charlotte steps in to take on Kleber's $11 million expiring contract in order to get Knecht after unsuccessfully attempting to acquire him in a rescinded deadline deal for Mark Williams.

For Dallas, making this deal would essentially be a bet against Golden State finding health and chemistry during the regular season, making the 2026 first-rounder a valuable pick to have. The Mavericks would also create financial flexibility via Kuminga's team option for the 2026-27 season.”

Davis is averaging 19.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three across 10 appearances. Green is posting eight points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 blocks per game through six contests. Kuminga is averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 17 games. Hield is contributing eight points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 25 games.

All four teams will continue their regular-season schedule as speculation circulates. The Lakers (17–7) prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns (14–11) at 8 p.m. ET after their NBA Cup quarterfinal loss to the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors (13–12) will face the Minnesota Timberwolves (15–9) on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV in their first meeting since last season’s second-round series. Dallas (9–16) hosts the Brooklyn Nets (6–17) on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET, while the Hornets meet the Chicago Bulls (9–14) at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN’s proposal remains entirely theoretical, but it adds another layer to the league’s early-season trade discourse as front offices evaluate potential pathways ahead of the deadline.