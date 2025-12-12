The Dallas Mavericks are moving carefully, and that pace starts at the top. With the Mavericks navigating life after Nico Harrison, owner Patrick Dumont has stepped deeper into daily decision-making while the Anthony Davis trade situation hangs over the franchise. League chatter continues to swirl around a Davis trade, but the Mavericks are resisting urgency. For now, Dumont’s fingerprints are on everything, from roster evaluation to how quickly the front office evolves.

Since Nico Harrison’s dismissal, Dumont has grown far more visible behind the scenes. He is listening. He is asking questions. And he is no longer relying on a single voice. Instead, the Mavericks are operating with a committee approach that includes co-interim general managers Matt Riccardi and Michael Finley, along with Jason Kidd and Mark Cuban. After years of continuity, the shift feels deliberate. It feels cautious. Dumont appears intent on gathering perspectives before making the next defining call.

That philosophy extends directly to the Anthony Davis trade discussion. Around the league, teams keep checking in. The Mavericks keep listening. But nothing is automatic. Davis is under contract. His value is complicated by injuries. And Dumont knows the Luka Doncic fallout still lingers over the fan base. One rushed decision already left scars.

Why patience defines the Mavericks' next move

Anthony Davis is only a few games into his return from a calf strain. He and Kyrie Irving have barely shared the floor. That matters for the Mavericks. Patrick Dumont wants data, not noise. He wants to see how Davis moves, how he impacts games, and how he fits before committing to another seismic choice.

There is also the contract reality. Davis’ camp will seek another extension soon. Trading him just to trade him would signal panic. The Mavericks insist they will not settle for a subpar offer, even with the deadline approaching.

For a franchise still stabilizing, patience is power. But how long can the Mavericks wait before a defining answer finally arrives?