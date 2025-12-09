Trade momentum around the Indiana Pacers has picked up as the franchise evaluates options to reinforce its frontcourt following the departure of Myles Turner in free agency. The Pacers, who reached the NBA Finals last season before falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games, have been linked to the Dallas Mavericks in their search for a center — specifically Dallas big man Daniel Gafford, not All-Star forward Anthony Davis.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported Tuesday that Indiana has expressed interest in Gafford as part of its in-season exploration.

“Meanwhile … Turner’s old team in Indiana is expected to shop the in-season trade market for big men and likewise believed to hold interest in Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford as a potential pick-and-roll lob threat before Tyrese Haliburton's return from an Achilles tear next season.”

That reporting aligns with ESPN’s Shams Charania, who also noted Indiana’s increased activity.

“The Pacers are in active trade talks around the league to find a center of the future after losing Myles Turner in free agency, sources said.”

Pacers linked to Mavericks center Daniel Gafford amid search for long-term frontcourt help

Article Continues Below

Gafford, 27, is averaging 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 assists per game on 61 percent shooting across 15 appearances and 12 starts. He is playing 22.9 minutes per contest in his third season with Dallas. He played an important role during the Mavericks’ run to the 2024 NBA Finals and remains on a three-year, $54.2 million extension signed this past offseason, earning $17.2 million this year.

Dallas has struggled since the February trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and brought Anthony Davis to the Mavericks. Despite Davis’ arrival, Dallas has opened the 2025–26 season at 9–16, though it is coming off a 122–109 win over the Houston Rockets. The Mavericks will conclude their two-game homestand Friday against the Brooklyn Nets (6–17) at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Indiana enters Friday’s matchup with a 6–18 record but has won two straight, including a 116–105 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The Pacers will attempt to extend that streak to three when they face the Philadelphia 76ers (13–10) in Philadelphia at 7 p.m. ET.

Indiana’s pursuit of Gafford underscores its intent to reshape the center position early in the season, though no deal appears imminent. The franchise continues surveying the league for long-term options as Tyrese Haliburton remains sidelined with an Achilles injury.