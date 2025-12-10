The Dallas Mavericks face a significant setback following confirmation that center Dereck Lively II will miss the remainder of the season. The 21-year-old will undergo a season-ending right foot procedure, creating an unexpected roster challenge for a team attempting to stabilize after a difficult start.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news Wednesday, noting that Lively played only seven games this season before lingering discomfort led to the decision for surgery.

“Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II will undergo season-ending right foot procedure to address lingering discomfort, sources tell me and Tim MacMahon. Lively, who played 7 games this season, is expected to make a full recovery.”

With Lively sidelined, questions quickly turned to how Dallas might reinforce its roster. ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks detailed the team’s potential options under league rules.

“Dallas will be eligible to apply for a $2,626,680 Disabled Player Exception for Lively II.

If granted, Dallas could sign/trade for a player with 1 year left on their contract.

They would however need to have an open roster spot and fit the salary below the 2nd apron.”

Mavericks now eligible to seek roster help after Dereck Lively II injury

Securing the exception would allow Dallas to add short-term depth, though doing so hinges on both league approval and available roster space.

Mavericks co-interim general manager Matt Riccardi said the organization remains committed to supporting Lively throughout the recovery process.

“Dereck has handled every challenge of this season with professionalism and resilience,” Riccardi said. “While this is a setback, we’re confident in his long-term future and will support him fully through his recovery.”

Lively is expected to be ready for training camp next season. His shortened 2025-26 campaign concludes with averages of 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocks per game on 61.1% shooting in 16.4 minutes across seven appearances.

Dallas enters Friday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets at 9-16 and 11th in the Western Conference after a 122-109 win over the Houston Rockets. Following the Nets game, the Mavericks will travel to Salt Lake City for a Monday meeting with the Utah Jazz as they evaluate options to bolster the roster in Lively’s absence.