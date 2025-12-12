If a trade involving Dallas Mavericks big man Anthony Davis were to come to fruition, there is a potential date on when that would take place.

Davis has been on and off the court throughout his stint with the Mavericks. He is going through his second season with the franchise following the major blockbuster trade that saw him go from Los Angeles to Dallas in exchange for Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks haven't been able to have significant success with Davis due to injuries on the roster, including himself. This has resulted in trade rumors surrounding the veteran star, which NBA insider Brett Siegel went over when it comes to the overall interest teams have in Davis.

“If Anthony Davis or the Mavericks are to make a big move, it won't come until right at that trade deadline. We're talking February 3, February 4, February 5, when the trade deadline is. I wouldn't expect any significant move there unless they were able to get a huge trade package, which has not come to them,” Siegel said around the 25-minute mark during a segment of Clutch Scoops.

“At this time, there's been reporting out there that there's several Eastern Conference teams interested in AD, but there's been pushback in all those areas. When you ask around the league, it's a big question market. And the big question is, is this Rich Paul trying to create a market for Anthony Davis? Is it the Mavericks trying to say, ‘hey, there's interest out there to try to get teams to offer up their best assets.' Because each of those teams that have been mentioned have something that the Mavericks would want.”

Reporter Tomer Azarly added in his thoughts on Davis' standing in the league. He believes the Mavericks will remain patient until they see what they have in their overall core when healthy.

“The Mavs want to see what they have here with Cooper Flagg, with Kyrie Irving, with Anthony Davis before they pull any franchise-altering moves. That obviously could change, assuming you get the right package for AD,” Azarly said.

Article Continues Below

What's next for Anthony Davis, Mavericks

It's clear that the Mavericks will have a lot of decisions to address in the present and future, especially with Anthony Davis. They like the skillset he brings to the table, but will evaluate other options if they wish to go in a different direction.

Dallas has a 9-16 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Utah Jazz while trailing the Portland Trail Blazers by 0.5 games and Memphis Grizzlies by 2.5 games.

The Mavericks will continue preparations for their upcoming matchup, being at home. They host the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET.