Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie outlined the impact Klay Thompson has had on his development as the team prepares for its Friday matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Christie, now in his first full season with Dallas, spoke with Abby Jones of DLLS Sports about the veteran guidance he receives from the five-time All-Star.

“We’re close for sure… ask him a lot of questions. I try not to be in his ear too much but I observe a lot for sure. Just seeing how he works, how he shoots, and his demeanor and just the way he approaches the game. Even if he doesn't notice it, I'm observing and watching a lot and he’s been a huge help for me from shooting to off the court to on the court – he’s just been a great kinda vet for me and is someone that I continue to lean on, learn from. So he’s been great.”

Max Christie’s emergence pairs with Klay Thompson’s steady veteran presence

Christie, 22, has taken on an expanded role in his fourth NBA season and has become one of Dallas’ most consistent contributors. Through 25 games and 21 starts, he is averaging 11.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. His efficiency has been a notable boost for the Mavericks, shooting 48.8% from the field and 46.6% from three in 28.9 minutes per game.

Thompson, 35, remains a valued presence despite a statistical decline in his second season with Dallas. The longtime Golden State Warriors standout is averaging a career-low 11 points, along with 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists, while shooting 36.6% from the field and 35.4% from three across 23 appearances. He has started eight games and is playing a career-low 21.8 minutes per contest as the Mavericks continue to manage rotations and adjust to early-season challenges.

Dallas enters Friday’s game at 9-16 and 11th in the Western Conference following a 122-109 win over the Houston Rockets. The Mavericks will look to build momentum as Christie continues to grow into a larger role with Thompson serving as one of the team’s most experienced voices.