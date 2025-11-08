The Washington Commanders entered the 2025 season with high expectations after a surprising 12-5 playoff run the year before. Halfway through this campaign, though, those hopes have evaporated. A mix of injuries, inconsistency, and front-office indecision has left the Commanders in disarray. They currently sit near the bottom of the NFC standings. This year has just been defined by frustration and regression.

Instead of building on their success, Washington’s 2025 season has exposed fundamental flaws. In addition, the front office’s inaction at the NFL trade deadline has only amplified them. If general manager Adam Peters wants to restore momentum, he’ll need to be smart and aggressive moving forward. The top priority? Signing a reliable veteran running back who can protect Daniels, stabilize the offense, and bring balance to an attack that has crumbled under pressure.

Contender to chaos

The Commanders have endured a disastrous 2025 season. They have fallen to 3-6, which is a stunning contrast to their playoff campaign in 2024. The team’s struggles have been exacerbated by a string of injuries to quarterback Jayden Daniels, last year’s NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Daniels has missed multiple games with knee, hamstring, and, most recently, a dislocated elbow injury suffered in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Defensively, the Commanders have failed to live up to expectations. The front seven has been inconsistent, and the secondary continues to allow big plays in key moments. Even when Daniels plays, Washington’s lack of balance has made life difficult for him. The running game ranks among the league’s worst, too. It offers little support or play-action credibility. The absence of a true workhorse back has left the offense one-dimensional and Daniels overexposed.

Despite clear deficiencies, the Commanders made no moves at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Peters chose to stand pat rather than trade veterans for draft capital or add reinforcements. For a team showing no signs of turning things around, inaction felt like complacency. Peters’ conservative approach will backfire badly. Washington now looks stuck between two timelines: a team that isn’t good enough to contend, but too proud to rebuild.

With multiple key free agents and glaring positional holes, the Commanders will need to spend make some moves to improve the roster around Daniels. The first step toward righting the ship? Finding a veteran running back who can bring reliability and toughness to an offense desperate for both.

Sign a veteran running back

After an unproductive trade deadline, Washington’s most glaring offseason need remains crystal clear. They need a veteran running back who can take pressure off Daniels and restore offensive balance. The Commanders’ current backfield has failed to produce consistent results. This has left Daniels to carry too much of the load as both a passer and rusher. With his injury history growing, that’s a recipe for disaster.

Yes, the current crop of available free agents doesn't feature many elite backs. However, it offers proven veterans capable of stabilizing a young offense. Three names stand out as realistic, high-upside signings: Zack Moss, Gus Edwards, and Jamaal Williams.

Each brings something different. Moss offers volume and physicality, Edwards provides short-yardage reliability, and Williams delivers leadership and energy. Signing one of them would show that the Commanders are serious about protecting their franchise quarterback and returning to complementary football.

Zack Moss: Ideal fit

If Washington wants to find a reliable, every-down runner without breaking the bank, Zack Moss should be the top target. Moss has proven he can carry the load when healthy. Back in 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts, he rushed for over 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. He has the durability and a physical running style tailor-made for winter football.

Moss also wouldn’t command a massive contract, making him a low-cost, high-reward signing for a team that needs to allocate cap space across multiple positions. His bruising style also complements Daniels’ dual-threat skill set.

Gus Edwards: Tone-setter

If the Commanders want a punishing, clock-controlling runner, Gus Edwards fits the bill. Edwards has built his career on consistency and durability. He has averaged over 4.4 yards per carry across his time with Baltimore and Los Angeles.

Note that Washington ranks among the bottom five teams in offensive snaps per game. Edwards would change that. His north-south running style punishes defenders and helps wear down opposing fronts. He would be a perfect match for a team that’s too often forced into shootouts.

He’s also an elite goal-line back, which Washington sorely lacks. Adding Edwards would bring red-zone stability and allow Daniels to rely less on risky improvisation near the end zone.

Jamaal Williams: Locker-room spark

Beyond production, the Commanders desperately need leadership. That’s where Jamaal Williams comes in. The veteran has made his mark not only as a red-zone specialist but also as a charismatic locker-room presence.

Williams’ infectious personality could help rebuild morale in a frustrated and fractured locker room. On the field, he provides versatility as a runner and short-yardage receiver. He would give Daniels another outlet in the passing game. For a team that’s lost its identity, Williams represents both stability and spark.

Final thoughts

The Commanders’ collapse in 2025 exposed their defensive inconsistency, poor roster depth, and questionable leadership. However, there is none more pressing than the lack of a reliable run game.

Signing a veteran running back like Zack Moss, Gus Edwards, or Jamaal Williams would be a statement of intent. It would show that Washington is committed to building around its young quarterback with balance, toughness, and discipline.

The Commanders stood still when the trade deadline demanded action. They can’t afford to make that mistake again.