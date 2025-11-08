Cade Cunningham pulled off a remarkable dunk highlight that resembled Vince Carter during the Detroit Pistons' NBA Cup matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Going into the contest, the Pistons have had a strong start to the 2025-26 season. They are rolling with an ongoing four-game win streak, standing out as one of the best performing teams in the league.

Cunningham is going through the fifth season of his NBA career, building on his growth as an All Star for the Pistons. He led them to the playoffs last season, seeking to take them to the next level this year.

The star guard continues to show off his signature skillset in games, with this matchup against Brooklyn being no exception. Making a steal to force a turnover, Cunningham used the open lane to throw down the windmill jam.

How Cade Cunningham, Pistons played against Nets

Cade Cunningham was at his best once again, leading the Pistons to the 125-107 victory over the Nets for their fifth straight win.

The game started out as a close matchup, as the Nets even led 29-27 after the first quarter. However, the Pistons fired back with a 67-45 display in the second and third periods. This proved to be a huge blow to Brooklyn's chances of winning as Detroit cruised to victory.

Shot selection, rebounding and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Pistons prevailed in all three categories by making 57.6% of their total shot attempts, securing 46 rebounds and limiting their turnovers to 13. It wasn't the same for the Nets as they only converted 42.5% of their total attempts, grabbed 30 rebounds and turned the ball over 20 times.

Four players scored in double-digits for Detroit, including Cunningham. He led the way with a stat line of 34 points, 10 assists, one rebound, and a steal. He shot 13-of-18 from the field, including 2-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Jalen Duren came next with 30 points and 11 rebounds, Ausar Thompson had 14 points and six rebounds, while Caris LeVert provided 10 points and four assists.

The Pistons will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.