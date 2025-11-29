Amid Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg's 3-point shooting woes throughout November, he made franchise history in a 129-119 NBA Cup loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, joining Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson for the impressive feat. Flagg finished with 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, including 1-for-3 from deep, 11 assists, and three steals. His 11 assists set a new career-high.

Flagg also joined Brunson and Doncic as the last three Mavericks rookies to record 10+ assists, per StatMuse's X, formerly Twitter.

Flagg scored a career-high 29 points in last week's 118-115 win against the New Orleans Pelicans, which was the last time the Mavericks added to their win column before their three-game skid with he Lakers handing the Mavericks their third consecutive loss. Dallas fell to 5-15, which is the second-worst record in the Western Conference.

Mavericks' Cooper Flagg faces LeBron James for the first time

For the first time in his career, Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg faced Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James in a 129-119 NBA Cup game on Friday. After the loss, Flagg discussed facing James for the first time and what it was like.

James turns 41 next month and can still play at a high level at this stage of his career, which to Flagg, is unbelievable, he said, after facing LeBron for the first time in Cooper's rookie season, per Spectrum Sports Network's Mark Medina.

“It’s incredible, obviously, to see what he’s still able to do,” Flagg said. “However old he is, it’s just incredible, and I think the best thing for him is, right now, how smart he is. He’s always the smartest, if not one of the smartest players on the court.”

“He played with such a high IQ, making the game easy on himself,” Flagg continued. “Tonight, especially, he didn’t do anything crazy; he didn’t have to. He just kept it simple and just made the smartest plays on every possession, and it just makes it easier for him out there.”

Flagg and the Mavs will look to snap their three-game skid against the Clippers on Saturday.