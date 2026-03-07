The Dallas Mavericks will look to avoid a seventh straight defeat on the trot when they visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. However, both teams are dealing with injury scares to their best players, in the form of Cooper Flagg and Brandon Ingram.

While Flagg is recovering from a left midfoot injury, Ingram has an illness that he hopes to recover from in time. Both the players have been listed as questionable on the official injury report.

Toronto has a two-game losing streak of their own to snap, and Ingram is their primary offensive star, currently averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 37.3% from three-point range. However, an absence will be rare for the two-time All-Star as he has only missed two games all season.

Ingram was already dealing with a left thumb sprain and was also questionable for the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He ended up playing in the 115-107 loss, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5-of-16 from the field.

Regardless, Dallas enters the contest with a 21-42 record, sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference standings and currently riding a six-game losing streak. Their struggles have been compounded by significant injuries across the roster, including season-ending surgeries for Kyrie Irving (knee) and Dereck Lively II (foot).

That makes Flagg’s potential absence even more important. The 19-year-old forward is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. However, Flagg played in the last game, a 120-100 loss against the Boston Celtics, and his designation appears to be more of a precautionary measure.

Regardless, while Dallas has been in very poor form, they have won four of the last five meetings against the Raptors and will be hoping for a rare victory. Dallas defeated Toronto 139-129 earlier this season on October 26, with Cooper Flagg scoring 22 points in that game.