While some NBA analysts put together Dallas Mavericks trade proposals to help their rookie Cooper Flagg, the first overall pick is confident he'll turn things around amid his 3-point shooting woes. Flagg's shooting has dipped to a 25.9% clip in November.

Cooper is a combined 1-for-11 from deep in his last three outings, including an 0-for-4 finish from deep in Monday's 106-102 loss to the Miami Heat. However, Flagg remains certain he'll turn things around, he said, per The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis.

“It feels solid. Obviously, just gotta keep getting my legs underneath me & being confident. I still believe in it. All the work I put in & I know I can knock down shots. I'm confident it will come,” Flagg said. “I'm confident it will happen & I'll start hitting shots. All I can do is just keep taking them.”

Flagg connected on 2-of-3 and 3-for-7 in losses to the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns earlier this month, but as gone ice cold throughout his last three appearances. Dallas went 1-2 through the three games, with its lone victory in a 118-115 win against the New Orleans Pelicans last Friday.

Despite the poor shooting, Flagg is averaging 15.9 points on 45.1% shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game for the Mavericks.

Bam Adebayo on Cooper Flagg after beating the Mavericks

Heat center Bam Adebayo's take on Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg exudes confidence despite the poor shooting, as he reflected on what he sees in this year's NBA top prospect. For Adebayo, Flagg's rookie campaign could be the experience needed to blossom into a star, which is what Bam sees, he said, per ClutchPoints' Zach Weinberger.

“He’s not scared of the moment,” Adebayo said. “He’s growing up faster than people think. By the end of the season, I feel like he’s going to be one of them ones that’s hard to guard because he’s going through those moments now early in the season.”

Flagg finished with 12 points on 5-of-14, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals in Monday's loss to the Heat. The Mavericks will face the Lakers on the road in an NBA Cup game on Friday.