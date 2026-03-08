The Dallas Mavericks and the Toronto Raptors are facing each other Sunday for an intriguing matchup north of the border at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The Mavericks are looking to snap a six-game losing skid, while the Raptors are aiming to prevent losing their third game in a row.

This will be the second and last time the Mavericks and the Raptors will square off in the 2025-26 NBA regular season, and likely for the rest of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the statuses of Cooper Flagg and Brandon Ingram for their respective teams have also been revealed.

“The Mavericks have upgraded Cooper Flagg to available for today’s game in Toronto. Brandon Ingram (illness) has also been upgraded to available for the Raptors,” NBA insider Marc Stein reported via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, an hour before the start of the contest.

Through his first 51 games in his NBA career, the former Duke Blue Devils star Flagg has put up averages of 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists, while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from behind the arc.

Ingram, another former Duke basketball star, entered the Mavericks game with season averages of 21.9 points, 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists, while making 47.2 percent of his attempts from the field and 37.3 percent from the 3-point region through 60 games.

In the first meeting between the Mavericks and Raptors this season, Flagg and company topped the visiting Raptors at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Oct. 26, 139-129. Flagg had 22 points on 8-for-14 shooting in that game, while Ingram also had 22 points on 10-for-16 shooting.