Dallas Mavericks rookie star Cooper Flagg made his thoughts on participating in the NBA Dunk Contest or 3-point Contest very clear.

Flagg is halfway through his first season in the NBA, making significant strides as the Mavericks' top overall pick in the 2025 draft. He has impressed with his ability to score at a high level, especially with a tendency to attack the rim with thunderous dunks.

Ahead of the team's upcoming matchup, reporter Mike Curtis asked Flagg about his interest in taking part in the dunk contest during All-Star Week. It is there where the rookie wing revealed his stance on the topic.

“See, I don’t know if I can really compete. I’m more of an in-game dunker so never say never, but I don’t know if I can really compete,” Flagg said.

“He was jokingly asked about the 3-point contest: “I don’t know about that either. I think we got some better candidates on our team,”” Curtis wrote.

Asked Cooper Flagg if he’d consider entering the dunk contest during next month’s NBA All-Star Weekend: “See, I don’t know if I can really compete. I’m more of an in-game dunker so never say never, but I don’t know if I can really compete.” He was jokingly asked about the… pic.twitter.com/fk3b8Cgu6J — Mike Curtis (@MikeACurtis2) January 8, 2026

What's next for Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

Article Continues Below

Cooper Flagg is well aware of his strengths and weaknesses, knowing he can impress many with his dunks while calling out his inconsistent shooting from beyond the arc.

Following a slow start, Flagg has gained significant momentum as one of the best performing rookies this season. He is averaging 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game throughout 36 appearances. He is shooting 47.8% from the field, including 27.6% from downtown, and 81.5% from the free-throw line.

Dallas has a 14-23 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games above the Los Angeles Clippers and 1.5 games above the Utah Jazz while trailing the Memphis Grizzlies by two games and Portland Trail Blazers by 3.5 games.

The Mavericks will get set for their upcoming road matchup against the Jazz on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET. After that, they will take on the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.