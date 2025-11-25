Dallas Mavericks veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson turned a lot of heads on Monday night after being hit with a technical foul for a savage gesture toward the Miami Heat bench. That sequence added an extra layer of drama to an already tense matchup in South Beach. The moment came after Thompson drilled a deep three-pointer off a feed from Cooper Flagg. Thompson then turned toward the Heat bench and delivered a pointed gesture that instantly drew a whistle from officials.

Coop w the dish and Klay drills the 3!

*draws a tech bc of his gesture toward the bench pic.twitter.com/1ZpoMGK4cu — MavsHighlights (@MavsHighlights) November 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Mavs ultimately fell 106-102. Thompson’s fiery display, though, reminded fans that his competitive edge remains intact deep into his career.

Thompson’s tech came at a critical moment in the fourth period. It energized the Miami crowd and shifted momentum in a tightly contested game. Despite the tech, he still delivered a respectable performance with 13 points, three triples, two rebounds, and two steals. His triple helped keep Dallas within striking distance.

So far this season, Thompson has been a steady veteran presence for a Mavericks team in transition. Across 17 games, he's averaging 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. Though no longer the high-volume scorer he was in Golden State, Thompson has delivered key flashes of his vintage sharpshooting. His major highlight was a season-high 22-point outing a couple of days ago against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Mavericks’ broader outlook, however, remains challenging. Sitting at 5-14, Dallas is fourth in the Southwest Division and has struggled to find traction, going 3-7 over their last 10 games. The franchise has leaned heavily on young centerpiece Flagg, especially in the absence of Anthony Davis. As such, the Mavs remain firmly in rebuild mode. Thompson’s veteran presence, meanwhile, remains critical as Dallas works to climb back toward contention.