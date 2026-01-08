The Chicago Bears are back in the NFL Playoffs, and Caleb Williams sounds built for the moment as his team enters the Wild Card against the Green Bay Packers after finishing atop the NFC North. Nervous? He says that part of football left him years ago. Saturday night at Soldier Field will not change that. Williams spoke with calm certainty this week, the kind that settles a room and sharpens belief. Confidence is not borrowed here. It is owned.

Williams told CHGO’s Adam Jahns that nerves have only shown up once in his football life. “It was my first game versus Gilman (School) at their place in high school,” the Bears QB said. “And then after that, it was all good.” That memory stands alone. Everything since has felt familiar.

When asked what drives that steadiness, Williams pointed inward and outward at the same time. “I think it’s just the trust I have in myself, the belief in myself,” he said. “A little bit of that arrogant confidence on the football field. And then the trust and belief in who I have protecting me, the trust and belief in who I have calling the game and then the trust and belief in who I have on the outside and in the backfield.” Inside the Bears locker room, that belief moves quickly.

Bears confidence meets history at Soldier Field

The production backs it up as the NFL Playoffs arrive. Caleb Williams completed 330 of 568 passes for 3,942 yards. He added 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions and posted a 90.1 passer rating. Not flawless. But steady. Chicago still finished 11–6 and claimed the NFC North, even while entering the postseason on a two-game skid.

History looms heavier than numbers. The Bears have won one Super Bowl, back in 1985, and have not reached the postseason since 2020. Soldier Field knows that weight. It will feel it again when the Packers walk in. Under those winter lights, Williams’ voice matters. His belief matters. So here is the question hanging in the cold air: is this “arrogant confidence” the spark that finally pushes the Bears where they have not been in decades?