Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson is a future Hall of Famer. However, Thompson has struggled throughout the 2025-26 season. One especially concerning trend may be the reason behind his struggles.

Thompson has always been a great shooter off of one bounce, and he's also more than capable of being a catch-and-shoot guy. Klay can also find the bottom of the net from most spots behind the arc, and shooting from the corner had never previously been a problem — until this season.

Thompson has shot 43.6 percent from the corner for his career. His percentages from the corner have been below his career average in recent seasons, but they have still been respectable. For example, he shot 39 percent from the corner last season. So far in the 2025-26 campaign, though, Thompson is shooting just 29 percent on his corner three-point shots, per Basketball Reference.

Rather uncharacteristically, Thompson hit the side of the backboard twice during the Mavs' most recent game on Saturday — a 102-96 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Perhaps it's a decline, but Thompson just seems to be off his game right now. Overall, he's averaging 10.1 points per outing on 34.7 percent field goal and 32.1 percent three-point shooting. There's more to Thompson's struggles than only the corner three, but it is a concerning trend that's certainly not helping matters.

The corner three used to be one of the most reliable shots for Thompson. He would often sprint to the corner in the Golden State Warriors' motion offense and connect on a good look. Maybe the Mavericks' current lack of play-making on the roster is negatively impacting him. Regardless, Thompson has struggled even on his good looks at the basket this year.

Thompson will attempt to find his rhythm on Monday night against the Heat in Miami.