Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for their Wild Card Round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. But whenever the 49ers' playoff run ends, Saleh could be in line for a promotion.

The Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons have requested to interview Saleh for their head coach vacancy, via Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. This comes after the Arizona Cardinals requested to interview Saleh previously.

All three franchises are expected to cast a wide net as they look for their next leader. The fact that Saleh comes with some head coach experience could interest teams searching for a bit more stability.

Article Continues Below

Over his four-year run with the New York Jets, Saleh compiled a 20-36 record. However, he dealt with quarterback questions throughout his tenure between Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. Still, outside of his first season with the team, the Jets remained top five in total defense for three years under Saleh.

While the new trend has been hiring hotshot offensive minds, Saleh's hardnosed defensive attitude brings a different option to the table. Injuries to players such as Nick Bosa and Fred Warner have been an asterisk on San Francisco's defensive performance in 2025. But the fact he is still seeing so much head coach interest shows how the league feels about his efforts.

Saleh will focus on helping get the 49ers as far as he can in the playoffs. But if the right head coaching opportunity presents itself, the defensive coordinator seems on the path to getting another chance.