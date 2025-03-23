Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving called out his Twitch chat for making a disrespectful comment regarding his family member.

Irving hosted a stream on Sunday, as his sister Asia was in the background. Twitch users wanted Irving to go “full screen” so they could see her completely. However, he did not approve of that request.

“Yo chat. What are y'all doing? Yo, one person could end this whole stream, bro, don't y'all dare tell me to put my sister on full screen. Yo, what's wrong with y'all I know? Y'all I know. Y'all be at home sometimes getting away with this s***. Not here, though, not here. All right. Show some respect, bro. Don't make me stop my stream again like this. I love y'all. With y'all, but no, don't do this again,” Kyrie Irving said.

“Don't let your gooner thoughts win, don't let your addictions win.”

Kyrie confronts his twitch chat after someone said “ go full screen” when his sister Asia Irving walked in😭 pic.twitter.com/FvZmvpGapq — Zuko🦹🏽 (@ZukoHoops) March 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Mavericks while Kyrie Irving recovers from injury

There is no doubt that Kyrie Irving was looking out for his sister, as he wanted the chat to not only respect him but her as well.

Irving is in the early stages of a long recovery process from his ACL injury. He underwent surgery as he would return within the second half of the 2025-26 season. Since he went down on March 3, the Mavericks are 2-7 in his absence.

Dallas has a 34-37 record on the season, holding the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Phoenix Suns while being 1.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings.

The Mavericks prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Brooklyn Nets on March 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET.