DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks were defeated 129-128 by the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The Mavs battled despite Daniel Gafford suffering a knee injury in the second quarter, but they were ultimately defeated in overtime. It was a disappointing result in the end. However, before the game, Kyrie Irving was selected as an NBA All-Star Game replacement for his new teammate Anthony Davis.

Kyrie Irving earns NBA All-Star Game selection

Davis suffered a left adductor strain on Saturday. He could miss up to a month with the injury. The Davis update is obviously far from ideal, but Irving, who was initially snubbed of an All-Star appearance, is now set to head to San Francisco this weekend as Davis' replacement.

Irving's primary focus was on helping the Mavericks win on Monday. Although Dallas fell short of that goal, Irving did record 30 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the defeat. Following the game, Kyrie shared his thoughts on earning the All-Star selection.

“We've been grinding it out all season, trying to figure out how we can get the best out of each other,” Irving said. “I'm grateful, I don't take that reward, or that accomplishment for granted. This is the best league in the world. Only the top 24, or 25 in this case… it feels good.”

Klay Thompson also reacted to Irving's All-Star honor.

“I agree (Kyrie was initially snubbed of an All-Star appearance),” Thompson said. “Kyrie is one of the best players of my generation, no question. I mean… the resume is ridiculous. NBA champ, Olympic champ, FIBA champ and FIBA MVP, number one pick.. I'm just very proud of him because he's such a hard worker. You don't become a nine-time All-Star by accident. That's elite company. He inspires me and everyone else in this building because he's one of the most talented players I've ever seen.”

Kyrie Irving would have obviously preferred to have led his team to a win against the Kings. Nevertheless, he earned the All-Star selection. In all reality, he probably should have made the team when the rosters were first announced. Still, he is now a nine-time All-Star.

Irving and the Mavs will attempt to bounce back on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors.