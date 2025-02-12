Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison is not able to escape criticism right now. Harrison got hit with a round of boos when he attended an SMU basketball game on Tuesday.

Video footage showed Harrison getting yelled at when SMU played Pittsburgh. Harrison was in attendance at the ACC college basketball game. The video is available at the link above.

Harrison has been hit with a torrent of criticism from Mavericks fans in recent days following the Luka Doncic trade. The Mavericks even threw some fans out of a game Monday night against the Sacramento Kings, who carried “Fire Nico” signs. Harrison has defended the decision to trade Doncic in the press, although he sat in a separate area at Monday's game then where he sits usually.

Dallas is 28-26 on the season, after losing in overtime on Monday.

Nico Harrison's future with the Mavericks might be in jeopardy

Harrison's decision to trade Doncic is under intense scrutiny from fans. Mavericks fans also protested the decision outside the team's arena. The decision also resulted in a shouting match between fans and minority governor Mark Cuban.

Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal, which also included the Utah Jazz. In return for Doncic, Dallas received Anthony Davis. There were some other players involved, but those two were at the center of the deal.

Davis made his debut for the Mavericks in recent days and posted a double-double against the Houston Rockets. Unfortunately, he got hurt and had to leave the contest. Davis is apparently out for weeks with an abductor strain, which makes things even more frustrating for the fans.

Davis has tried to downplay the severity of the injury.

“Just the leg got tight, like a little spasm,” Davis said, per ESPN. “Just came back and tried to get it loose and everything. Obviously, dealing with the ab strain still, so just tried to get it loose. It wouldn't really loosen up and let go, but it's nothing serious. I'm fine.”

Mavericks fans, along with Harrison, hope that Davis is right. If Davis isn't able to be a key contributor to the team, then this trade looks like an abysmal failure. Harrison wouldn't be employed by the team much longer if that were the case.

The Mavericks next play Golden State on Wednesday night.