Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has been under fire from fans after last season's Luka Doncic trade. It seems that fans still haven't gotten over it. Mavericks fans shouted out “Fire Nico” chants on Monday, during the team's close loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Video went viral showing Harrison staring into space while heckles and chants rained down upon him.

Nico Harrison’s reaction to the “FIRE NICO” chants 😭 pic.twitter.com/0uP1QmLBOW — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Dallas traded its star Luka Doncic last season to the Los Angeles Lakers, for Anthony Davis. While other players were also involved, Doncic and Davis were at the center of the deal. The Lakers have excelled with Doncic this season, as the star is pouring in big numbers.

Dallas, meanwhile, has struggled. Davis spent time injured last season, and the Mavericks are having a hard time of it again this year. The club has a 3-8 overall record on the campaign.

After the trade last season, Mavericks fans also protested outside the team's arena.

Article Continues Below

Mavericks are trying to turn the page after Luka Doncic trade

Dallas has a new star in rookie Cooper Flagg. Flagg led Duke to the NCAA Final Four last season, playing in his only college season. He was drafted by Dallas with the no. 1 overall 2025 NBA Draft selection.

Flagg led the way for his Mavericks on Monday against the Bucks. He posted 26 points, while grabbing nine rebounds. He is carrying the load as the team is once again without the veteran Davis, who is battling health issues.

That injury has certainly left Dallas fans frustrated. Despite playing a very competitive game Monday with Milwaukee, fans are unrelenting in their anger at Harrison. The embattled general manager may find himself without a job in upcoming weeks, if Dallas doesn't start winning.

The Mavericks next play the Phoenix Suns at home on Wednesday night. That game will give fans another chance to make their angry voices heard.