The Philadelphia Phillies have joined the race as one of a handful of major-market teams showing interest in free-agent infielder Bo Bichette, joining the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, and Boston Red Sox in pursuing the 27-year-old former Toronto star, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Bichette, who rebounded strongly in 2025 after a down year in 2024, batted .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs, 94 RBIs, and a 134 wRC+ over 139 games. In four of the last five seasons, he has recorded at least 175 hits and 3.8 fWAR, making him one of the top free-agent bats on the market.

Philadelphia remains interested in Bichette despite Trea Turner being a fixture at shortstop. Turner, 32, hit a .304/.355/.457 slash in 141 games with a 125 wRC+, 15 home runs, 36 stolen bases, and strong defensive metrics, including 2 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and 16 Outs Above Average (OAA) in this past season. With Kyle Schwarber signed to a five-year, $150 million contract and the designated hitter slot occupied, Bichette would likely need to move to second or third base. Bichette has limited experience at second base, with just 262⅓ minor-league innings before playing five games at the position during the 2025 World Series.

If Bichette were to join the Phillies, Bryson Stott, the team’s incumbent second baseman, could be moved to third base. Stott hit .257/.328/.391 in 2025 with 0 DRS and 7 OAA, totaling 3.1 fWAR. Alec Bohm, Philadelphia’s primary third baseman, batted .287/.331/.409 with a 105 wRC+ but declined defensively from 4 OAA in 2024 to -2 OAA in 2025. Entering his final year of team control, Bohm is projected to earn $10.3 million in arbitration, making him a potential trade candidate if Bichette is signed.

Bichette’s acquisition would come at a premium. MLB Trade Rumors projects an eight-year, $208 million contract, while FanGraphs’ free-agent tracker estimates seven years at $189 million. Signing him would push Philadelphia's payroll well above the $300 million mark, a figure they have already exceeded with the additions of Schwarber, Adolis Garcia, Brad Keller, and Zach Pop. Bichette rejected a qualifying offer this offseason, meaning the Phillies would also forfeit their second and fifth-highest draft picks, plus $500,000 in international bonus pool money if they sign him.

The Blue Jays have continued to pursue their own infield solutions, agreeing to a four-year, $60 million contract with Japanese infielder Kazuma Okamoto on Saturday, a six-time NPB All-Star who hit .327/.416/.598 with 15 home runs and 49 RBIs in 69 games in 2025. This move could impact Bichette’s potential return to the Blue Jays. Meanwhile, the Phillies have focused on bolstering the outfield and bullpen, signing Garcia, Keller, and Pop, while also targeting J.T. Realmuto, although the catcher’s market remains unresolved.

A Bichette signing would give the Phillies a versatile, high-contact bat capable of transforming their lineup and infield alignment, though it would require careful adjustments involving Stott, Bohm, and positional defense. With the offseason in motion, Philadelphia has positioned itself as a serious contender in the competitive free-agent sweepstakes for one of baseball’s most productive young infielders.