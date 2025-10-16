Dallas Mavericks veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson is just as entertaining off the court as he is on it. On Wednesday night, he gave us another goofy moment to add to the collection.

Before the Mavs' preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas, Thompson tried some smelling salts to give him an extra boost for the game. His reaction was what most would expect it to be.

Klay with the smelling salts 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xeGwYtxeym — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

As Thompson took his first couple of whiffs of the jar, he was seemingly unfazed. Then, as he got into it and stuck his nose closer to the salts, Thompson immediately backed away and aggressively shook his head at the effect.

“I don't really know what Klay's doing here,” ESPN's Malika Andrews said, confused.

Season after season, the 35-year-old has provided much material showcasing his unique personality. Whether it was having a doppelganger fan, Boat Klay, or the famed scaffolding interview on the street, Thompson always winds up in the news cycle for the best reason: to make people laugh.

On the court, Thompson is going into his second season with the Mavs. He started in 72 games, his highest mark in the starting lineup since the 2018-19 season.

Thompson was his usual self from beyond the arc, knocking down 39.1% of his threes on nearly eight attempts per game. He averaged 14.0 points and 3.4 rebounds as well. Unfortunately, he didn't get to showcase any of this with Dallas missing the playoffs, but he did bring his best in the Play-In Tournament.

In the Mavs' 120-106 win over the Kings, Thompson scored 23 points on a scorching 8-for-11 from the field. He nailed five threes and silenced the Sacramento crowd on the road. Then, when the team took on the Memphis Grizzlies for the eighth seed, Thompson dropped 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He knocked down four triples again, but it wasn't enough for Dallas to overcome a fast start by the Grizzlies.

Thompson will look to build on his momentum from last season.