Critics of today's NBA sometimes claim the players simply do not know their history. However, Trey Murphy III broke that mold right after getting called up during the NBA Draft. Well, at least when it came to breaking three-pointer records with the rebuilding New Orleans Pelicans. The 17th overall pick was going to be quite literally shooting for Jrue Holiday and CJ McCollum's crowns.

Murphy III mentioned that his father needed to mention the record again years later.

“I look at (the record) when I first got to the team,” Murphy III began. “Obviously, I wanted to know what it was but I didn't really think about it until my dad told me I was pretty close to it. When I passed (Jrue Holiday), is when it was like ‘oh wow' like I'm pretty close and would get it at some point.”

A rookie year marred by injuries and limited playing time was humbling. Still, Murphy III's dedication paid off sooner than expected.

“It was great, especially getting it this early,” shared Murphy III. “I started off my rookie year pretty rough, so being able to get it in my fifth year is a testament to the work, my teammates finding me, and the Pelicans giving me the opportunity.”

Of course, claiming the crown carries extra emotional weight. Holiday (628 threes made) is respected by everyone in the game. McCollum (692) was a beloved mentor.

“(McCollum) meant a lot. He was a big veteran presence for me,” Murphy III explained. “He taught me a lot on and off the court. Just watching him and how he conducted himself was very instrumental in my growth as a player and as a man. I'm thankful for him, and he was one of the first people who texted me, so it meant a lot.”

For Trey Murphy III, breaking the three-point record represents more than just a statistical achievement. It symbolizes his evolution from a struggling rookie into a cornerstone player. At 696 and counting in 2026, plus three years remaining on a new contract extension, ‘Trigga Trey' could put the record out of reach forever by 2029.