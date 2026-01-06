Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder probably thought that they would have a cakewalk against the Charlotte Hornets at Paycom Center on Monday. The exact opposite, however, happened.

The Thunder were routed by the Hornets by 27 points, 124-97, to absorb back-to-back losses. The Hornets broke away in the second quarter and never gave the Thunder a chance to mount a rally.

Gilgeous-Alexander, the league's second-leading scorer, was held to just 21 points. He shot 7-of-21 from the field, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

In the postgame conference, the reigning MVP was blunt with his assessment of their anemic performance.

“We gotta wake up tomorrow and get better,” said Gilgeous-Alexander, who also had two rebounds, six assists, and one block, in a video posted by The Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza.

The Thunder got 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists from Chet Holmgren, while Jalen Williams chipped in 16 points, four assists, and two steals.

The Hornets led by as much as 30 points. They limited the Thunder to 37% shooting from the field. OKC missed nine free throws and was outrebounded, 52-33.

The defending champions were looking to bounce back after a painful loss to the Phoenix Suns, 108-105, on Sunday. But the hectic schedule probably played a role in their lackadaisical showing.

The Thunder had a smoldering start to the season, but they have looked disconnected as of late, dropping five of their last 10 games.

SGA has admitted that he is not a vocal leader, but after their loss to the Hornets, he might need to speak out and send a wakeup call to the Thunder.