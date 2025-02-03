Dallas Mavericks fans will need plenty of time to digest one of the biggest trades in modern sports history, as former franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic heads to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, among others. But one thing is crystal clear to them– Kyrie Irving is as valuable as ever to the organization.

The Mavs seem to share this stance as well. “Until the trade, of course, Dallas was widely expected to sign both Dončić and Irving to new deals in July,” NBA correspondent Marc Stein wrote in his substack, “The Stein Line.” “Irving, by all indications, remains on course for a new multi-year deal in July.”

Considering how polarizing the star guard was when he landed in Dallas in 2023, it is a bit surreal to learn that management is prepared to ink him to a second contract. Irving's tenure with the Mavericks has been a huge success, however.

The 2016 NBA champion, who turns 33 years of age in March, helped the franchise advance to the Finals last season and is still one of the most lethal backcourt talents in the game when healthy. He is averaging 24.3 points on 47.9 percent shooting from the field and a sweltering 41.5 percent from 3-point territory. Irving is not just a high-level scorer, though, as illustrated by the 4.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals he is posting per contest. The Mavs' title aspirations continue to rest heavily on No. 11's shoulders.

Mavericks are counting on Kyrie Irving going forward

With no young superstar currently residing in Dallas following the mind-blowing Luka Doncic move, the onus is on Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving to lead the team to the top in the next couple of years. The clock is now ticking. Neither ownership nor general manager Nico Harrison can ease the overwhelming pressure that hovers above American Airlines Center, but perhaps they can maintain this ostensibly brief contention window by reaffirming their commitment to Irving.

Although the elite rim-finisher and eight-time All-Star has a near-$44 million player option for the 2025-26 NBA campaign, it sounds like the Mavericks are prepared to get a new deal done this summer. The first step toward extending this union is making him feel comfortable about the shocking new direction the franchise is taking.

Irving appeared quite close with Doncic and was caught off guard by this weekend blockbuster, per ESPN's Ramona Shelburne. Given his mercurial tendencies in the past, all of Dallas is anxiously waiting to see how he responds to the news both on and off the court.

Irving missed Sunday's blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers with right shoulder soreness. The Mavs (26-24) next play on Tuesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers.